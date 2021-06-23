Tonight's Forecast: Dry for most

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Most of tonight will be dry with lows in the 60s. Thursday may start with a mix of clouds and sun but during the afternoon and evening, showers and a few storms will be possible, especially near and west of 131 and north of I-96. The heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region, although severe weather is not likely. How much rain we see over the weekend remains in question as the track and strength of additional weather disturbances remains to be seen, but two to four inches is not out of the question at this point. Stay up on later forecasts.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Winds south at 10 - 15 mph.

THURSDAY : Increasing clouds and breezy with highs in the low/mid 80s. Afternoon and evening showers and storms, especially near and west of 131 and north of I-96. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY : Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

