Marvel Studios knows how to keep us on the hook, and a mid-credits scene at the end of last week's episode of Loki featured the show's best cliffhanger to date. In that, the God of Mischief was met by four Loki Variants: "Classic Loki," "Kid Loki," "Boastful Loki," and an alligator decked out in the trickster's familiar helmet. We have absolutely no idea where all this is heading, but it wouldn't be at all surprising to see even more alternate Lokis show up (something tells us that the "President Loki" seen in the trailers could be one of those Variants).