Kill It and Leave This Town Wins Polish Eagles for Best Film

By Katarzyna Grynienko
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW: Kill It and Leave This Town by Mariusz Wilczyński has won the Eagles for best film, best sound and best music at the Polish Film Awards. However, the biopic drama 25 Years of Innocence by Jan Holoubek won the biggest number of prizes, receiving seven trophies for script, actor, actress, supporting actor, discovery of the year, editing and make-up, as well as the Discovery of the Year.

