Kill It and Leave This Town Wins Polish Eagles for Best Film

Noomi Rapace heads back to Iceland. New Europe Film Sales has released an early promo teaser trailer for an Icelandic drama titled Lamb, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. The film is premiering this month at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, and is still looking for international distribution. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up with her father), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. It was made entirely on Iceland, and opens in Iceland first in August. This is a gorgeous, atmospheric, very mysterious first look at this film and I'm intrigued already. I wonder what they found…?