FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Wanda Adamík Hrycová, Producer, President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy

Listen in as Mike walks us through not only how the production of an Oscar-winning film runs, from start to finish, and everything in between. When the script for the short film Two Distant Strangers came into his hands to be co-produced by his production company Cinedyne Films, Mike Shafia knew right away it was an Oscar contender. “Just for me personally, I was able to see this script and think this links very profoundly with the cultural movement of this year,” said Mike Shafia, our guest on this week’s Creative Mind podcast.