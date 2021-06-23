FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Wanda Adamík Hrycová, Producer, President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy
FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to producer Wanda Adamík Hrycová, the President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy, and a member of the Association of Independent Producers, about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as on the challenges and activities of the film industry, on site as the Slovak film industry begins to recover from the pandemic.filmneweurope.com