Twelve Projects in Online Edition of ZagrebDox Pro 2021

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 12 days ago

The event includes a preparatory workshop for creative documentaries in various stages of development and production, and a Pitching Forum presenting the projects to the public, potential financiers and distributors. The ZagrebDox Pro training programme is organised with the support of the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme of the European...

filmneweurope.com
FESTIVALS: Downstream to Kinshasa Wins ZagrebDox 2021

Twenty titles, including 11 Croatian films, competed in the regional competition. The programme included various sidebar sections, such as State of Things, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, Teen Dox, as well as the new sections Love and Thriller Dox, as well as ZagrebDox Pro, the educational platform of the festival.
Moviescineuropa.org

ZagrebDox Pro announces its selection

While the 17th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival has already wrapped with the announcement of its winners (see the news), the gathering’s industry training programme, ZagrebDox Pro, is still unspooling entirely online. This year’s workshop started yesterday and will run until 25 June, welcoming 12 creative documentary projects hailing from 13 countries (which are currently at different stages of development and production), within an online environment.
Entertainmentfilmneweurope.com

MIDPOINT Launches Short Form Series Workshop

PRAGUE: MIDPOINT Institute, the workshop and training programme focused on Central and Eastern Europe, is launching Smash Cut, a new project-based programme for creators of short film series of up to 20 minutes. The first workshop will take place 14-20 November 2021 in Tallinn in collaboration with Industry@Tallinn & Baltic...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Cannes 2021: Slovenian Cinema in Cannes

Slovenian films at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival - Village International Riviera Pavilion 127. After last year’s online edition, this year’s festival will once again take place live from 6 to 17 July. As we have already reported, two Slovenian minority co-productions have been selected for two different competition sections: Small Body, the Italian director Laura Samani’s debut film, will take part in the Critics' Week programme, while, Murina, Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut, has been included in the Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des réalisateurs) selection. The first film is an Italian-Slovenian-French co-production, with Mitja Ličen as the Slovenian director of photography. The Slovenian co-producer of the film is Danijel Hočevar from the Vertigo production company, with Zala Opara as his assistant and Matija Kozamernik as the line producer. The second film is a Croatian-Brazilian-Slovenian co-production. The Slovenian co-producers are Jožko Rutar from Spok Films and Miha Černec from Staragara. In addition.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Films of Chantal Akerman

6. Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the ’60s in Brussels (1994) As part of the same 7 ARTE series as Claire Denis’ better-known TV-movie US Go Home, Akerman fictionalized a chapter of her own youth in the coming of age Portrait of a Young Girl. We are introduced to Akerman’s troublemaker Michelle (Circe Lethem) writing herself a sick note to skip class with, revised into a death of her father note before a death of herself note, being finally torn up and discarded altogether – she may never go to school again.
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

ZagrebDox Pro announces its winners

ZagrebDox Pro has come to an end with the handing out of four awards to the best projects from among the 12 that were developed during the five-day online training programme and Pitching Forum (see the news). The projects were presented to a panel consisting of Tereza Keilová (HBO Europe), Lejla Dedić (Al Jazeera Balkans), Rada Šešić (Sarajevo Film Festival/IDFA), Glenda Balucani (DAE/Doclisboa) and Vanja Jambrović (Restart, Croatia).
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: ZagrebDox Pro 2021 Winning Projects Announced

ZAGREB: The Croatian/Italian/Swedish documentary project Being Related to John Malkovich by Luka Mavretić received the HBO Europe Award at ZagrebDox Pro 2021. Being Related to John Malkovich by Luka Mavretić received 2,000 EUR for project development. The story of a young screenwriter, poet and film lover exploring the family myth of kinship with a famous Hollywood actor has been recognised as a “layered, interesting, witty and fresh perspective on family relationships and heritage,” according to the jury.
Moviescineuropa.org

Downstream to Kinshasa and My Uncle Tudor receive the Big Stamps at ZagrebDox

The 17th International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDox wrapped on 19 June with the awards ceremony. This special edition of the leading Croatian festival started on 13 June, and the local audience had a chance to watch close to 80 documentaries at the Zagreb Student Centre and at the Tuškanac Open Air Cinema.