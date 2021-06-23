Twelve Projects in Online Edition of ZagrebDox Pro 2021

Slovenian films at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival - Village International Riviera Pavilion 127. After last year’s online edition, this year’s festival will once again take place live from 6 to 17 July. As we have already reported, two Slovenian minority co-productions have been selected for two different competition sections: Small Body, the Italian director Laura Samani’s debut film, will take part in the Critics' Week programme, while, Murina, Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut, has been included in the Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des réalisateurs) selection. The first film is an Italian-Slovenian-French co-production, with Mitja Ličen as the Slovenian director of photography. The Slovenian co-producer of the film is Danijel Hočevar from the Vertigo production company, with Zala Opara as his assistant and Matija Kozamernik as the line producer. The second film is a Croatian-Brazilian-Slovenian co-production. The Slovenian co-producers are Jožko Rutar from Spok Films and Miha Černec from Staragara. In addition.