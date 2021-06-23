SPIN Sessions Presents: Falana
Falana is a breath of fresh air. The power of emotional intuition, awareness, and curiosity fuel her every musical pursuit. What perhaps makes her stand out the most, is the honest intention with which she imagines and creates from. Staying true to her identity throughout her evolution has made Falana a confident musician who draws from the expansive observations of her ever-changing environment. Carrying the true essence of a chameleon, her music reflects her adaptive personality, someone who has learned how to not only embrace change, but be the embodiment of the positivity that arises from it. Falana took a humble pause to speak with SPIN about songwriting, performing at the Global Citizen Prize Dinner in London, upcoming projects and more.