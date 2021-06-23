Cancel
Thriller The Wreck Set to Start Shooting in Malta in September

By FNE Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLETTA: A shark attack thriller The Wreck by Liam O’Donnell will start filming in Malta in September 2021. The film is set to take advantage of Malta’s cash rebate of 40% on all eligible expenditure. The script written by Nick Saltrese (Jetski, A Prayer Before Dawn) tells the story of...

