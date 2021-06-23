Thriller The Wreck Set to Start Shooting in Malta in September

The Swarm is the title of the international bestseller by German author Frank Schätzing. The novel, first published in 2004, will now be adapted into an eight-part thriller series bearing the same title. Not only did Schätzing provide the original story on which the series is based and adapt it to the new format, but he is also taking on the role of executive producer. Together with showrunner Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones), he emphasises his wish to modernise the story for the series, which should be “an interpretation for the days to come that focuses on the lives, fears and hopes of the younger generations”.