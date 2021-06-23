Ascot King George: Al Aasy booked for Group One assignment with Mohaafeth aimed at Sandown's Coral-Eclipse
William Haggas is beginning to plan both Al Aasy and Mohaafeth's Group One assignments next month following their contrasting fortunes at Epsom and Royal Ascot respectively. Haggas reports the two Shadwell Estate colts have recovered well from their exertions, with Sandown's Coral-Eclipse still in the mix for Mohaafeth and Al Aasy on course for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.www.skysports.com