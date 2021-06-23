Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ascot King George: Al Aasy booked for Group One assignment with Mohaafeth aimed at Sandown's Coral-Eclipse

SkySports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Haggas is beginning to plan both Al Aasy and Mohaafeth's Group One assignments next month following their contrasting fortunes at Epsom and Royal Ascot respectively. Haggas reports the two Shadwell Estate colts have recovered well from their exertions, with Sandown's Coral-Eclipse still in the mix for Mohaafeth and Al Aasy on course for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

www.skysports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William Haggas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Coral#Mohaafeth S Group One#Shadwell Estate#Group Three#Irish#Pyledriver#Hampton Court Stakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Pyledriver in great heart with sights set on King George

Pyledriver is on track for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes after missing a Royal Ascot engagement to focus on the race. The colt was last seen triumphing in Epsom’s Coronation Cup, crossing the line a neck ahead of 7-4 favourite and runner-up Al Aasy after a terrific battle.
SportsSkySports

July Cup: David Evans plans to supplement Wokingham hero Rohaan for Newmarket Group One after Royal Ascot win

Rohaan, impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, is to be supplemented for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week. Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely to go for the Group One showpiece after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ascot victor Mohaafeth handed York Stakes mission

The Sky Bet York Stakes is next on the agenda for Royal Ascot hero Mohaafeth. The son of Frankel emerged as a leading contender for the Derby after winning his first three starts of the season, but was taken out of the premier Classic at Epsom on the day of the race due to unsuitable ground.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ascot gamble Kaboo back in action at Sandown

Kaboo bids to build on a promising debut run at Royal Ascot when he lines up for the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday. The Karl Burke-trained youngster is highly-regarded by connections and was backed at big odds down to 15-2 for the Windsor Castle Stakes. Though the gamble...
SportsSkySports

Confusion reigns in Sandown opener

There was drama in the opening race on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown, with a stewards' inquiry called following a photo-finish. The judge announced the Jessica Macey-trained Phoenix Star (6-1) as the narrow-margin winner from Hurricane Ivor (11-1), trained by William Haggas, in the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap. However, the...
SportsSkySports

St Mark's Basilica oozes class in Eclipse

St Mark's Basilica put up a hugely impressive display to beat top-class older horses Addeybb and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Winning his fourth successive Group One race, St Mark's Basilica was giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a sixth Eclipse triumph. Sent off the well-backed even-money favourite, the three-year-old son...
AnimalsSkySports

Indie Angel enters Falmouth picture

Indie Angel has been supplemented for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday. The four-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is one of seven older horses in a list of 17 fillies and mares left in the one-mile Group One at the confirmation stage. Indie Angel has been...
WorldSkySports

Sunday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday. Double Or Bubble can make the most of having her sights lowered in the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford. A full-sister to trainer Chris Wall's former stable star Mix And Mingle, the daughter of...
SportsSkySports

Tashkhan wins again for Ellison

Brian Ellison was delighted see Tashkhan claim a second win at Haydock this season with a decisive display in the £100,000 bet365 Handicap. Bought privately from Irish trainer Emmet Mullins after winning at Navan in the spring, the three-year-old has already proved a shrewd purchase for his new connections. A...
SportsBBC

St Mark's Basilica shines again to land Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

St Mark's Basilica put in another dominant display to land the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. The French Derby winner, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, got the better of his older rivals Addeybb and Mishriff. Moore tracked the older horses early on and, and when asked...
SportsSkySports

Monday Tips

It seems unlikely Bastogne has reached the limit of his ability just yet and he can be followed in the EBF Stallions Novice Stakes at Ayr. The David Evans-trained gelding made a nice start when third to subsequent winner Sanitiser at Windsor and confirmed the promise of that run next time out at Leicester.
SportsSkySports

Dark horse wins at Sandown

Came From The Dark registered the biggest success of his career as Ed Walker's grey just got up to deny Arecibo in the Coral Charge at Sandown. The five-year-old only won one of his five outings last season, but since being gelded he has improved no end. Unlucky in the...
SportsSkySports

Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud report as Broome strikes

Broome sealed a fine weekend for Aidan O'Brien as he secured a first Group One victory with an all-the-way success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the Parisian track. Fourth in 2019 Derby at Epsom when sent off a 4-1 shot, Broome was limited to just two outings last year but has undergone a renaissance this term, winning three of his five starts.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Auria in tune in Distaff at Sandown

Auria looked a filly to follow as she continued trainer Andrew Balding’s fine form with victory in the Coral Distaff at Sandown. The stable had four winners at Royal Ascot, headed by Coronation Stakes heroine Alcohol Free, and Auria carried on the good work with a clear-cut Listed success over a mile.
WorldSkySports

Quickthorn in the mix for York

Hughie Morrison is eyeing the John Smith's Silver Cup at York on Saturday for his impressive Royal Ascot winner Quickthorn. Having just the sixth run of his career the four-year-old justified 7-2 favouritism in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap. Now rated 103, Morrison hopes he has a new stable star...