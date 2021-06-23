Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

4 Ways Manifest Could Continue After NBC's Cancellation

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manifest wrapped its third season with a finale that delivered so many twists and ended on such cliffhangers that it was poised to enter a whole new era. Unfortunately for fans, however, NBC decided to cancel the series after the Season 3 finale, and efforts to find a new home for the series on another platform ultimately came to nothing. Still, the NBC cancellation doesn't have to mean the end of the Manifest story, which was originally imagined to be told over six seasons. There are ways for the story to potentially continue.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Television#Nbc#The X Files#Peacock#Cbs#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Girls Canceled After Four Seasons at NBC!

Another NBC show bites the dust. Buzzy dramedy Good Girls has been canceled after four seasons, and there are no plans to shop the series to other outlets. According to Deadline, there was hope that a deal could be reached to bring the show back for a truncated fifth season to bring the series to a close.
TV SeriesTVLine

Manifest Fails to Find a New Home Following NBC Cancellation

Manifest shall remain grounded, now that efforts to find the supernatural/family drama a new home have come up empty. Sources confirm for TVLine that the week-long mission to find a potential suitor at Netflix or at other outlets has concluded, and there will not be a fourth season anywhere. A...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Manifest season 4 not happening at Netflix; series to stay canceled

For everyone hoping that Netflix would be the one to revive Manifest for a season 4, we have some very bad news. According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted against ordering another season of the show, even though the first two seasons performed very well there following their recent debut. Netflix was considered the top suitor to save the show given its performer there; plus, they have a history of working with studio Warner Bros. TV thanks to such programs as Lucifer, Longmire, and Fuller House. This was not an easy decision, as conversations continued into earlier today.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Manifest' Officially Dead, Netflix Refuses to Pick up Canceled NBC Show

Manifest is canceled canceled. After NBC axed the mysterious sci-fi drama, Netflix had been in talks to save the show. However, Deadline now reports the streaming giant has passed on picking up the show. Furthermore, Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series, has apparently given up on finding the plane-centric mystery a home, citing the show's current digital rights agreements and cast members' contracts, some of which have apparently expired or would be expiring soon.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Manifest: Netflix ‘turns down’ chance to save cancelled cult NBC show

Manifest fans have been hoping the newly cancelled show would find a new home at Netflix.Last week, it was announced that NBC had axed the mystery series despite the fact it’s built up a dedicated fanbase over three seasons.The news coincided with the show’s arrival on Netflix, where it has topped the charts in the US for the past week.However Deadline reports that this was not enough to save the show: the streaming service is said to have passed on the opportunity to resurrect it.This means that fans won’t get to see the final three planned seasons.Creator Jeff Rake, who...
TV Seriestvweb.com

Good Girls Gets Canceled at NBC, and It's Not Moving to Netflix

It's the end of the road for Good Girls. After four seasons airing on NBC, the acclaimed comedy series has been canceled with no plans to produce a fifth season for the network. The season 4 finale, which is set to air on July 22, will now serve as the series finale, and there are just five episodes left remaining in the series. NBC and Universal Television wanted to renew Good Girls for a fifth and final season, but terms couldn't be met in a way that allowed the show to continue.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Manifest creator is trying to find a way to wrap up the show's storyline for fans

Jeff Rake hopes to give fans closure one way another after NBC canceled the mystery drama three seasons into his planned six-season run. TVLine reports that one "ideal" option is a two-hour wrap-up movie, but "finding a platform to offer that a home is a whole other ball of wax." “Your support is awe-inspiring,” Rake tweeted Sunday. “We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest's Josh Dallas, Other Cast Members React After Efforts To Save The Show From Cancellation Fail

Following NBC drama Manifest’s devastating cancellation after that twist-filled Season 3 finale cliffhanger, fans remained hopeful that the show would continue on elsewhere. While it dominated Netflix’s charts soon after the first two seasons dropped on the streamer, the platform surprisingly passed on the series, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere yet again. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and more of the show's stars reacted to the news of the missing plane drama’s official cancellation, reflecting on their time on the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Hopes For Renewal Just Got More Bad News

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was cancelled by NBC weeks after the Season 2 finale aired, but fans, the showrunner, and more weren't ready to say goodbye to the musical dramedy just yet. Unfortunately, efforts for the show to score a renewal on another platform haven't resulted in Zoey getting a streaming reprise. And now, the hopes for a Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist renewal just got even more bad news when it comes to the stars of the series.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Not even Netflix wants more of NBC's Manifest

Earlier this month, NBC canceled Manifest, its latest and most oddly Christian-themed attempt to capture some of the Lost magic that ABC had a decade ago, after three seasons. The timing of the decision was somewhat surprising to the show’s fans, especially since a lot of those fans were new, as the show had just premiered on Netflix and quickly claimed the top spot on the notably ill-defined “Top 10" list on the streaming service—a placement that could mean anything from “who knows?” to “nobody knows.” Either way, Netflix was adamant that people were definitely watching Manifest on Netflix, but NBC evidently wasn’t convinced that that would translate to anything other than it paying a lot of money to keep making a show that is only popular on Netflix (sort of like how nobody watched You until it hit the streaming service).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest Can't Stop, Won't Stop Trying To Bring Show Back From Cancellation. Here's The Idea

After what was a shocking and heartbreaking Season 3 finale, fans of Manifest found out that it would actually also serve as the series finale, once word came down that NBC had cancelled the show. While an attempt was made to have Netflix save the twisty drama, those efforts fell through and left creator / showrunner Jeff Rake potentially looking at a number of innovative ways to keep the story going for his originally planned three additional seasons. Now, Rake is making sure his efforts to save his beloved series from cancellation won't stop, as he's gotten a new idea to keep Manifest afloat.
TV SeriesPopculture

Bad News for Canceled NBC Show's Hopes for a Revival

Unfortunately, it appears as though Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is done for good. While there was speculation that the show would be picked up by another network or streaming service after NBC's cancellation, that might not come to pass. As for the reason behind why Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist won't be picked up, the renegotiating process would be a bit difficult, per Deadline.
TV SeriesTVLine

Manifest Boss Still Trying to Give Fans Closure After Streamers Pass on Series: 'It Could Take a Week, a Month, a Year'

One week after Netflix and others declined to “save” Manifest, series creator Jeff Rake is still angling to get fans closure — though it may take some time. NBC officially grounded the supernatural-themed family drama back on June 15, after which production studio Warner Bros. TV spent a week trying to find it a streaming home. Netflix et al, however, passed on the opportunity, though that should come as no great surprise, since this TVLine analysis confirmed that streamers aren’t really in the “rescue” business anymore. Netflix, for one, hasn’t “saved” a broadcast show since December 2018).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Good Girls Stars Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks And More React To The NBC Cancellation After Season 4

The always-on-the-bubble Good Girls is still rolling along in Season 4, but fans, along with the cast and crew, were dealt a serious blow late last week when word came down that the crime dramedy had been cancelled by NBC. Even though the audience for the series, which focuses on three mothers who tire of struggling to make ends meet and begin living double lives filled with lies and a number of criminal enterprises, had never gotten much attention or many viewers, a dedicated group of fans followed the show religiously. Now, stars like Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman have reacted to the cancellation news.