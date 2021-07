Peloton has responded to criticisms over its $4,000 (£2,864) Tread+ treadmills (currently only available in the US), which also require a $39 (£27) per month membership to use.The new additional fee was rolled out last week. It had previously been free to access the monthly membership under the “Just Run” setting.It meant that owners could use their running machinelike they would in a gym, without having to pay the additional fee for classes.Many Peloton users were disgruntled by the removal of the feature, with Jennifer Strong, 39, telling Business Insider: “I am now no longer able to use the equipment...