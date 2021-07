Haven’t you heard? Today is One Britain One Nation day, a campaign that will see school children up and down the country wave plastic Union Jack flags with glee as they ​“celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect and a tremendous desire to help others.” While that might sound like a sweet sentiment, the campaign is, of course, just another cog in the government’s patriotic (*cough* nationalistic) spin machine. If you’re in any doubt, then just listen to the song the Department of Education is urging schools to teach students for the occasion: