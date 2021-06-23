New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen about his new book, "Never Pay the First Bill," which advises how to manage medical debt. When you head to the hospital because something isn't right, you're thinking about how to get better. But then the bills come - hundreds, maybe thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars. So many Americans are struggling to pay medical bills - unexpected debt that for some leads to financial ruin. Marshall Allen is an investigative reporter, and he's been digging through medical bills for years. He's taken all he's learned and put it in a new book, somewhat of a self-help guide to dealing with crushing and at times unfair medical charges. It's called "Never Pay The First Bill: And Other Ways To Fight The Health Care System And Win." And he joins us now. Welcome.