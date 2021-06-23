Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

By Elizabeth Blair
NPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For The Arts#Nea#American Rescue Plan#Arena Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Charitiesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Applications open for American Rescue Plan Grants for local arts orgs

The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities shares news that applications are now open for federal grants that local arts organizations can qualify for. The National Endowment for the Arts Rescue Plan’s Grants to Organizations program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible organizations including, but not limited to, nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes, and a wide range of other organizations that can help advance the goals of this program.
Indiana StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Funding available to Indiana humanities organizations through pandemic-relief grants

Nonprofit organizations that provide public programming rooted in the humanities are invited to apply for COVID-19 pandemic-relief grants. Indiana Humanities is offering two types of grants: Operating Support Grants and Programming and Capacity-Building Grants. Funds will help support activities for Hoosiers in subjects such as history, literature, languages, linguistics, archaeology, philosophy, ethics, jurisprudence and comparative religion.
Advocacyhometownsource.com

Grants aim to help arts groups recover

The Central MN Arts Board has awarded $125,500 in Arts Recovery Support to 13 area organizations, including SOAR Regional Arts. SOAR received $10,000 to support the reopening of its fall family musical and to pay local artists and staff to create art and continue to provide free opportunities to the community.
Politicscity-countyobserver.com

Arts Commission Accepting Applications For Pandemic Recovery Grant Program

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announces the opening of applications for the Arts Recovery Program. The Arts Recovery Program was created to provide entities that are not receiving FY22 Arts Organization Support an opportunity to obtain relief funds from the American Rescue Plan via Indiana’s allocation from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Ohio Statebizjournals

Losses to Ohio arts organizations during pandemic top $136M

Ohio’s arts community still has a long way to go to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact, with a new survey of organizations statewide reporting a combined loss of more than $136 million since March 2020. Ohio Citizens for the Arts said its members are still struggling, and that most...
LifestyleNewsTimes

Podcast explores creation of US parks with Indigenous voices

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In the first minutes of the first episode of a new podcast called Parks, Shane Doyle speaks of being largely unaware of his family’s sprawling roots in the area known today as Yellowstone National Park while he was growing up in the small town of Crow Agency, Montana.
POTUSNPR

Understanding Conflicting Mask Recommendations Amid Delta Variant

This holiday weekend, it feels in many parts of the United States like the country has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. For many Americans, masks seem like a thing of the past and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance in May to say that vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or worrying about social distancing.
Public HealthNPR

COVID-19 Recedes In Prisons, But Conditions Could Spell Future Outbreaks

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Katie Park of The Marshall Project about tracking COVID-19 in prisons. A new report out this week highlights just how much the pandemic affected people inside prisons throughout the United States. The report, published jointly by the Associated Press and The Marshall Project, says more than half a million people who are incarcerated or who work in prisons contracted COVID-19 in a 15-month period during the pandemic. Here to tell us more about this is one of the report's authors, Katie Park. She's a data journalist for The Marshall Project, which is a nonpartisan group that covers the U.S. criminal justice system. Katie Park, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR

The Case For In-Person Working

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro hears from recruiters and employers on why some companies will want employees to return to work, in person, by fall, saying it is better for morale and the local economy. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Ah, Sunday - coffee and oranges in a sunny chair, as the line from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Don't forget about the physical infrastructure of America's K-12 schools

The American Rescue Plan provides an historic federal investment at a crucial moment for America’s K-12 public schools. The funds are providing critical support for principals as they face an array of pressing challenges: expanding summer learning opportunities, implementing academic recovery interventions and addressing a wide range of student mental health needs. But to unleash the plan’s enormous potential and fully maximize student learning, Congress must also address an issue that preceded the pandemic: outdated and crumbling K-12 facilities due to decades of underinvestment. As negotiations on infrastructure continue, we are urging the inclusion of $100 billion in direct grants and $30 billion in bonds for K-12 public school facilities — consistent with the Reopen and Rebuild America's Schools Act.
Medical & Biotechhottytoddy.com

UM Graduate Student Council Research Grants Further Range of Research

With projects ranging from service robots in the hospitality and tourism industries to a novel treatment of dry eye disease to relationship ghosting, 20 University of Mississippi graduate students are exploring a range of research and creative scholarship as recent recipients of Graduate Student CouncilResearch Grants. The $1,000 grants, funded...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces $9 Million Investment in Community Navigator Program to Accelerate Small Business Economic Recovery

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in announcing a $9 million investment to expand the community navigator outreach program to help small businesses take advantage of economic recovery grant programs. An expansion to the existing community navigator program leverages 13 community navigator organizations that will provide support for small businesses statewide who require assistance navigating billions of financial Continue Reading
Public HealthNPR

Marshall Allen's New Book Helps Patients Navigate A Confusing Health Care System

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen about his new book, "Never Pay the First Bill," which advises how to manage medical debt. When you head to the hospital because something isn't right, you're thinking about how to get better. But then the bills come - hundreds, maybe thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars. So many Americans are struggling to pay medical bills - unexpected debt that for some leads to financial ruin. Marshall Allen is an investigative reporter, and he's been digging through medical bills for years. He's taken all he's learned and put it in a new book, somewhat of a self-help guide to dealing with crushing and at times unfair medical charges. It's called "Never Pay The First Bill: And Other Ways To Fight The Health Care System And Win." And he joins us now. Welcome.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

Puerto Rico could start losing Medicaid funding in two months

Puerto Rican Health Secretary Carlos Mellado has been sounding the alarm in Congress over a looming Medicaid funding crisis that is threatening hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans on the island who could lose access to health care as soon as September. Mellado traveled to Washington this week to meet...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: White House trumpets return to normalcy | Arkansas COVID cases reach new high for second day | Preliminary data show J&J vaccine could be effective against delta variant

Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care. The hottest workout trend this summer? Working in a fudge shop. We won't be running a newsletter on Monday, but will be back on July 6. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel,...