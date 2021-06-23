Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Banksy trademarks two of his best known artworks in Australia

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe street artist Banksy has successfully trademarked two of his most famous artworks in Australia, in an attempt to stop them being copied and sold. The secretive artist applied for the trademarks via a law firm based in Perth, and although the tactic ultimately failed in Europe, the Australian applications were successful and will be registered next week.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Australia#Australian#Air#Pest Control Office Ltd#Ip Australia#Bennett Co#European Union#Love#Gross Domestic Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Visual ArtHighsnobiety

Banksy Might Have to Reveal His Identity to Own His Art

Banksy's anonymity has always been an integral part of his success, affording him a Robin Hood-type allure that keeps new generations arriving at his work. But the very anonymity that brought him riches in the art world might now be the thing that takes them away. A recent ruling by the European Union Intellectual Property Office has stripped Banksy of trademark rights to two more of his artworks, with his hidden identity a key cause in loss of copyright.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Banksy May Soon Have To Unmask Himself To Keep His Trademarks

The enigmatic artist has reportedly lost rights to four of his artworks. One of the art world’s most enigmatic artists, Banksy, has amassed international attention due to his anonymity. The high-profile street artist has had works appear all over the world, with one recently fetching over $20 million USD at auction. But the reclusive figure may soon have to come out of the shadows in order to claim ownership of his artworks.
EntertainmentPosted by
InsideHook

Banksy Just Lost a Trademark Dispute, and His Anonymity Is in Jeopardy

We’re either about to find out who Banksy really is … or the mysterious artist is about to lose more trademarks. According to The National Post, recent rulings by the European Union Intellectual Property Office have stripped the anonymous street artist of rights to a total of four of his works. Most recently, the British greeting cards company Full Colour Black persuaded the EU panel to cancel trademarks the artist obtained three years ago for his works Radar Rat and Girl with an Umbrella.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Banksy Bringing His World Renown Art to Charlotte

The most famous graffiti artist this world, who Time magazine included on its list of The 100 Most Influential People in the World, just announced plans to bring his legendary work to the Queen City. The Art of Banksy show will include over 130 original works by the artist, including;...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Storied Curator Diego Cortez Dies, Banksy Tries to Protect Work in Australia, and More: Morning Links for June 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ‘ANOTHER ONE OF THE GREAT ART WARRIORS IS GONE,’ the actress and Fun Gallery cofounder Patti Astor wrote on Facebook. Diego Cortez, the legendary Downtown Manhattan curator who helped launch the career of Jean-Michel Basquiat, has died, ARTnews reports. A founder of the Mudd Club in Tribeca in 1978, Cortez organized the show “New York/New Wave,” of fast-emerging artists, at the P.S.1 Contemporary Art Center in Queens in 1981, which included Basquiat (billed by his graffiti tag, Samo), Nan Goldin, Keith Haring, Greer Lankton, and many more. It was a sensation, and Basquiat drew particularly praise. “I would not have suspected from Samo’s generally grotty defacements of my neighborhood the graphic and painterly talents revealed here,” the critic Peter Schjeldahl wrote in the Village Voice.
Visual Artwestplainsdailyquill.net

Two artworks chosen for display in London's Trafalgar Square

LONDON (AP) — A sculpture symbolizing Britain’s complex colonial ties and an artwork featuring the faces of 850 transgender people will be going on display in Trafalgar Square, one of London’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WorldThe Guardian

Australia’s best sustainable architecture for 2021 – in pictures

Over the past two months, the Australian Institute of Architects has been commending the best buildings in every state with their chapter awards. The program wrapped on 2 July with the announcement of NSW’s architecture award winners. In the sustainable award category, architects are recognised for their innovative approaches to environmentally friendly design.
Visual ArtBBC

Cambridge cow sculpture inspired by Fishmongers' Hall terrorism victim

A sculpture inspired by Fishmongers' Hall terror attack victim Jack Merritt is among 90 model cows in an art trail. "Cows About Cambridge" features hand-decorated animals which have been placed around the city for 10 weeks. Mr Merritt had already approached the team behind trail, while working at HMP Warren...
Visual Artmixmag.net

Cheeky humour and niche references: DJ Sotofett on his favourite rave flyers and artwork

The Sex Tags Mania founder talks us through some of his best dance music designs. DJ Sotofett (pictured left) is one of the most industrious artists from Norway's extended club and leftfield scene, releasing music across a string of aliases, collaborations and labels. His Sex Tags Mania label is home to transposed techno and house music, while the Sex Tags Amfibia platform outlets alternative projects in the vein of dub, experimental, jazz & psychedelic music. Sotofett's more tilted but clubby Wania imprint is home for technoid releases coming mostly from his own studio and immediate surroundings. His afro, dub & jazz productions can be found on London institution Honest Jon's Records, and the more classic electro & techno is released by Tresor Records, Laton and Fit Detroit.
Worldclassical-music.com

Best classical music festivals in Australia and New Zealand

Describing itself as ‘rising like a phoenix from the cyber ashes’, Brisbane’s nearly year-long festival bounds back live, and with over 20 concerts and events stitched into the fabric of some of the city’s less familiar spaces. Seven world premieres are slotted into a programme that includes the BMF Young Artists pairing Vaughan Williams with Xenakis, a song recital setting Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder alongside Schumann’s Dichterliebe and – for adults only! – a digital celebration of sensuality making bedfellows of Britten, Ligeti and Richard Strauss.
Worldktvo.com

Astonishingly rare stamp sells for $9.6 million

STUTTGART, Germany (Zenger News) - One of three ball invitation envelopes from 1847 has been sold for a groundbreaking 8.1 million euros ($9.7 million) in a German auction. The orange-red British Colony Mauritius post-stamped envelope is the only one in private hands with the remaining two owned by Queen Elizabeth II and the British Library.
Shoppinginsideedition.com

Sotheby’s Auction of Rare Collectibles Breaks Records

Some of the rarest items in the world, including the only privately owned double eagle coin, sold in less than 10 minutes during a Sotheby's auction of collectibles. Records were broken at a recent Sotheby’s auction, which included the sale of the only existing One-Cent Magenta stamp, “Inverted Jennies” previously owned by Stuart Weitzman, and a 1933 “double eagle” gold piece.