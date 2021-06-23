Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Review – Sort of a Podium Finish?

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s unclear when the Olympics will actually happen – they’re currently scheduled for later this year, but they’ve gotten delayed enough times that there’s no telling whether or not they’ll actually stick to the date this time around. But whether or not the Olympics do end up happening when scheduled, SEGA has decided to no longer wait. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, a new game by the publisher that was originally meant as a tie in to the sporting event originally scheduled for last year, is now available. SEGA, presumably, rightly feels that there is no point in waiting on the video game side of things, even if the actual athletic contest ends up never happening.

gamingbolt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Summer Olympics#Sega#Ea Sports#Nba#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
FIFA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAPaste Magazine

The EA Play Live Press Event Gets a Time and a Date

E3 might be over, but the game news never stops. After skipping E3 this year, EA will once again host its own event, EA Play Live, and its date and time were announced earlier today. EA Play Live will be taking place on Thursday, July 22, and will begin with a pre-show at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST followed by the main showcase, according to a tweet from the official EA Twitter page. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, aka WWE star Xavier Woods.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame

Some people eat, sleep and breathe sports. I’m not one of those people, but even I can appreciate the Olympics and what they represent – the coming together of cultures, the excitement of seeing the best athletes in the world compete against each other, and of course, all of the associated spectacle. I decidedly do not enjoy, however, the decidedly average minigame collections that typically get churned out every few years to tie in with the event. That is why I’m thrilled to report that not only is Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame an excellent Olympics game, but it is also one of the best pick-up-and-play sports games I’ve experienced in a long time.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rumour: PES Could Be Going 'Properly Free-To-Play' This Year

Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series is going through an interesting time right now, after skipping a totally new entry last year and unveiling plans to transition to Unreal Engine, and now it might be making even more drastic changes. According to Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle, he's heard that...
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

Update: Apex Legends and FIFA 21 Online Servers Keep Going Down Today (July 4)

It appears the online servers for some EA games are being inconsistent today. The games affected today include Apex Legends and FIFA 21. For FIFA 21, it looks like people playing the PS4 version cannot play the FUT mode of the game. The servers aren’t allowing people to connect to the game today. You can read an announcement below from the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter page.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a dem of Underrail, an RPG by Stygian Software. This demo showcases a number of starting areas of the game. It should provide for a couple of hours of gameplay. Underrail is an old school turn-based isometric indie role playing game that focuses on exploration and combat. It's inspired by western RPG classics such as Fallout, Arcanum, Neverwinter Nights and System Shock 2.
Soccerpurenintendo.com

Review: Foodtruck Arena (Nintendo Switch)

Hey there foodies, we have a new game for you: Foodtruck Arena. Unfortunately, you don’t get to actually eat the food because the trucks are too busy playing automobile soccer. I thought maybe I should call it rugby because there is enough legal crashing into each other and no flopping drama, but we’ll stick with soccer for now. There is a ball, two goals, and limited rules—just get the ball in the opponent’s goal to score. People playing in cars is not a new thing, but playing soccer in food trucks is an interesting take on the game.
FIFAchatsports.com

FIFA 22: When will the new game be announced?

The 2020-21 season is now over and that means anticipation of a new EA Sports FIFA game is building. EA Sports' FIFA titles are among the most popular video games in the world and certainly the biggest franchise when it comes to football simulation. Its Ultimate Team mode has developed...
Soccermmobomb.com

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2022 Rumored To Be Free-To-Play

Sports game fans may have a new game to add to their free-to-play lineup later this year. According to internet rumors (and by rumors we mean that as far as we can tell it stemmed from one statement on the VGC podcast) the company will be taking the game free-to-play when it launches later this year. It should be noted that just a bit before the discussion about PES, the cast mentions some of Konami’s other titles and Andy Robinson noted that he was correct about statements he’d made about their other offerings recently, so there’s always a chance he’s correct here as well.
Video Gamespsu.com

Is Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game Coming To PS5 And PS4?

Is Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game coming to PS5 and PS4?Skateboarding and video games have always gone together like peanut butter and jam, and one of the next games to enter the genre, Session: A Skateboarding Sim Game is currently slated to release on Xbox consoles and PC. But could a PS5 and PS4 variation be in the works as well?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mario Golf Super Rush: Character Tier List

Everyone knows that Mario Golf: Super Rush isn’t your average golf game. Usually things like speed, stamina, and special moves aren’t something you see in a PGA Tour game. And here, choosing a character that works for you, and has some of the best perks with their overall stats, can keep you from bending your club in half over getting out-swinged.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Coming To Game Pass This Week

Today Microsoft revealed the latest selection of games coming to Game Pass and what's leaving the service. - Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud) EA Sports UFC 2 (Console) CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC) Players can also obtain some special bonuses such as early access to Space Jam: A New Legacy...
SportsPosted by
rolling out

Why Brianna McNeal was banned from Tokyo Olympics

Brianna McNeal has been banned from participating in the Olympics for the next five years. According to NBC Sports, McNeal, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 100-meter hurdles, missed a drug test in January 2020, reportedly because she was on bed rest recovering from an abortion. Anti-doping officials reportedly went to her residence and called her, but no one answered. That’s when the officials labeled her absence as “tampering with part of a doping control process.” The World Athletics agency then placed her on a five-year ban.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League of Legends player has epic duel against Gromp as Yone

One of the better duelists in the game, Yone had an unlikely foe in a highlight clip where the champion went toe to toe in an epic contest against none other than Gromp. At level six Yone confidently engaged the jungle-dwelling creatures with only a small amount of health. Yet this would prove to be a much more difficult challenge than initially expected.
FIFArealsport101.com

Why EA MUST change the season rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Does anyone care about the vanity item rewards in FIFA 21?. We can't wait to see FIFA 22 later this year and all the new features that will come with it. EA is sure to have grand plans for Ultimate Team as this will be the first time the game is optimised for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The 10 best free Nintendo Switch games (2021)

Nintendo Switch owners have a wide catalog of software to take advantage of, ranging from triple-A hits and indie darlings. The accessibility of the Switch is bolstered by a strong selection of games that are free to download — this may include games that are free-to-play and include microtransactions, games included for free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and games that are free-to-start. We have a list of 10 excellent games on Nintendo Switch that you can play for free, presented in alphabetical order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy