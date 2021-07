Finland are in a sticky spot having won one and lost one of their two Euro 2020 games so far.Due to four of the six third-place teams going through, it means Markku Kanerva’s will not be sure heading into this one whether or not they need a point to progress.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Finland face BelgiumIf they grab themselves a point in this game and Russia are beaten by Denmark, Finland will secure an unlikely second place in the group.Meanwhile, Belgium will clinch a perfect nine points from nine if they can win against...