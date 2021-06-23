Cancel
Gordon County, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Midweek observations on even more new homes (locally built), conservation easements, tempting gelato. Gordon County woman faces murder, neglect charges in mother’s death. Dining: Sam’s Southern Eatery is a jumbo (shrimp) hit. Longtime builder, Lindale supporter remembered.

Midweek observations: Even more new homes due soon — from local builders. Honeycream is teasing us with gelato photos. Dubious Rome shoutout in conservation easement column. And back to the microphone. Gordon sheriff: Resaca woman faces murder, other charges stemming neglect of her mother, 67. Funeral services today for 2019...

