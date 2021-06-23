TYAN to Bring AI and HPC Optimized Server Platforms at ISC 2021
“Digital transformation has accelerated the increasing amount of data created and consumed. Data centers need to evolve and respond to the global digital economy by incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning”, said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. “TYAN’s AI and HPC server platforms built upon AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors and 3rd Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors enable to address IT requirements for system advancements in compute, storage and connectivity.”hexus.net