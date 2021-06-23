Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

TYAN to Bring AI and HPC Optimized Server Platforms at ISC 2021

HEXUS.net
 12 days ago

“Digital transformation has accelerated the increasing amount of data created and consumed. Data centers need to evolve and respond to the global digital economy by incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning”, said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. “TYAN’s AI and HPC server platforms built upon AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors and 3rd Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors enable to address IT requirements for system advancements in compute, storage and connectivity.”

hexus.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyan#Ai#Hpc#Isc#Tyan#Bring Ai#Digital#3rd Intel#Xeon#Transport#U 2#The Ts75a B8252#Sata Drive Bays#Ssi Eeb Lrb#The Tempest Hx S5642#S7120#Gbe Lan#Thethunder#Dimms#Gpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Trinity: A No-Code AI platform for complex spatial datasets

We present a no-code Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called Trinity with the main design goal of enabling both machine learning researchers and non-technical geospatial domain experts to experiment with domain-specific signals and datasets for solving a variety of complex problems on their own. This versatility to solve diverse problems is achieved by transforming complex Spatio-temporal datasets to make them consumable by standard deep learning models, in this case, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), and giving the ability to formulate disparate problems in a standard way, eg. semantic segmentation. With an intuitive user interface, a feature store that hosts derivatives of complex feature engineering, a deep learning kernel, and a scalable data processing mechanism, Trinity provides a powerful platform for domain experts to share the stage with scientists and engineers in solving business-critical problems. It enables quick prototyping, rapid experimentation and reduces the time to production by standardizing model building and deployment. In this paper, we present our motivation behind Trinity and its design along with showcasing sample applications to motivate the idea of lowering the bar to using AI.
TechnologyZDNet

HPE buys Determined AI, aims to meld model training with its HPC portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it acquired Determined AI, a startup with an open-source machine learning platform to train models faster. HPE said it will integrate Determined AI's technology with its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing portfolio. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. According to HPE, Determined AI will help it...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Bringing More Humans into the AI Lifecycle

Introducing Rubrix, a human-in-the-loop tool for tracking, exploring, and iterating on data for AI projects. Starting AI projects has become easier than ever before. Initiatives like the Hugging Face Hub or Papers with Code give developers instant access to the latest research. The rise of transfer learning and AutoML methods means you don’t need to spend months to train a model for your project. However, in my experience, this is only (a small) part of the story.
SoftwareZacks.com

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Scoops Up Determined AI, Boosts HPC Offerings

HPE - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of software provider — Determined AI — for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to boost Hewlett Packard’s portfolio of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions by enabling machine learning (ML) professionals to implement ML models seamlessly to generate more precise insights from data.
Economymortgageorb.com

Lodasoft Adds Optimal Blue PPE Integration to Platform

Lodasoft says it has integrated its technology with the Optimal Blue PPE engine from Black Knight Inc. The new integration will enable mortgage lenders to seamlessly deliver the Optimal Blue PPE pricing workflows into Lodasoft’s platform, allowing them to automate pipeline management and loan searches, as well as to price loans in real time for consumers and originators.
Softwareaithority.com

Quadric Reimagines General-Purpose Parallel Processing With an All-New Architecture Optimized for on-Device AI

Unified Silicon and Software Architecture Eases Integration Complexities, Gives Developers Peace of Mind with an Open Ecosystem. Quadric, an innovator in high-performance edge processing, has introduced a unified silicon and software platform that unlocks the power of on-device AI. Built to accelerate computation speeds while reducing power consumption, Quadric’s new general-purpose processor platform meets the computing needs of today’s increasingly autonomous world of smart sensors, IoT devices, factory automation, robots, 5G infrastructure and medical imaging. The platform is designed to handle any AI algorithm, as well as classic algorithms used for tasks such as digital signal processing, high-performance computing and image processing.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Diakopto Unleashes Breakthrough ParagonX EDA Tool, Platform and Methodology to Dramatically Accelerate IC Design Debugging and Optimization

Radical New Methodology Delivers Unprecedented Insights, Ease-of-Use, and Rapid Analysis to Significantly Improve IC Design Quality and Time-to-Market. The migration to more advanced technology nodes has led to the exponential growth in the magnitude, impact, and number of parasitic elements in modern ICs. This explosive increase in the size of post-layout netlists has slowed down SPICE and other conventional simulations to a crawling halt. Moreover, debugging the root causes of IC design problems has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious and time-consuming. The novel ParagonX solution is orders of magnitude faster and offers deep insight to help users quickly find the proverbial needle in a haystack – the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) that are responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. This reduces parasitics-related IC debugging and optimization time from days or weeks to minutes or hours, which is especially valuable during the tapeout phase.
PetsInformationWeek

How a Wildlife AI Platform Solved its Data Challenge

WildMe is a non-profit machine learning service provider for field biologists studying wildlife and conservation. But before you can create whale shark algorithms, you need good data. Anyone working in data management and data science can attest to the challenge and time-consuming nature of mapping a set of data from...
Softwarechannele2e.com

HPE Acquires Determined AI for HPC Machine Learning

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired Determined AI, an open source machine learning (ML) platform that aligns with HPE’s high performance computing (HPC) strategy and GreenLake hybrid cloud managed services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 348 that ChannelE2E has covered so far...
SoftwareHPCwire

Quadric Announces Unified Silicon and Software Platform Optimized for On-Device AI

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 22, 2021 — Quadric (quadric.io), an innovator in high-performance edge processing, has introduced a unified silicon and software platform that unlocks the power of on-device AI. Built to accelerate computation speeds while reducing power consumption, Quadric’s new general-purpose processor platform meets the computing needs of today’s increasingly autonomous world of smart sensors, IoT devices, factory automation, robots, 5G infrastructure and medical imaging. The platform is designed to handle any AI algorithm, as well as classic algorithms used for tasks such as digital signal processing, high-performance computing and image processing.
SoftwareForbes

AI: Operating And Optimizing To Prepare For A Post-Pandemic World

COO of BoldIQ, strategic leader of Customer Success, Account Management, Sales, Marketing and Professional Services teams. Artificial intelligence is transforming industries. As pent-up demand sets to explode onto the market, forward-thinking organizations are already implementing solutions that allow them to adapt to change in demand and better utilize existing resources.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Tableau Extends Augmented Analytics, Bringing the Power of AI to Everyone

Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform , is bringing data analytics and AI together in a suite of new and expanded augmented analytics features. Tableau’s latest release will empower more people with the right technology to make smarter and faster decisions regardless of their role and skill level. New IDC...
SoftwareSFGate

PSSC Labs announces the launch of new completely AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator to help companies maximize their AI & High Performance Computing (HPC) Solutions

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. PSSC Labs, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, today announced the launch of their AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator. RAID, which stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks, is a method of combining several hard drives into one unit. By determining the best RAID configuration this allows computer hardware solutions to be configured that offer fault tolerance and higher throughput levels than a single hard drive or group of independent hard drives. This is especially necessary for highly technical solutions like those needed for weather modeling such as those needed for hurricane predictions and other potential weather threats and forecasting. Other solutions that can benefit from RAID calculators are artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing, high throughput genomics and more.
Softwaredesignshack.net

Looka: An AI-Powered Platform to Design Your Own Logo

Using artificial intelligence, Looka is an online design tool that can help you create anything from a logo to a full branding suite. It’s designed to use keywords and a little machine-learning magic to help jumpstart your creative process when you are ready to launch a business or brand now, but don’t have the materials to get started.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

New partnership brings Checkout.com payment platform to BigCommerce

Checkout.com has been certified as a technology partner to BigCommerce, in a move that will allow merchants to access its full-service payments platform. From today, the cloud-based payments platform will offer BigCommerce’s 60,000 global merchants the option of using its resources, including powerful international payment capabilities. BigCommerce customers will be...
ComputersBenzinga

Intel Talks HPC, AI Xeon Processor At 2021 ISC

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) announced progress in its Xeon processor for High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and innovations in memory, software, exascale-class storage, and networking technologies for a range of HPC use cases at the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC). The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors will...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

InsuRights To Leverage TALON Technology As They Build AI-based Healthcare Platform

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON ( www.TALONhealthtech.com), a disruptive technology company helping corporations across America optimize their health plans and comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act, has announced they have been chosen by Tel Aviv and New York City-based InsuRights to provide critical pricing and utilization data as InsuRights builds its new, worldwide AI-based healthcare platform.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Snapdragon 888 Plus Brings Improvements To AI & Performance

Qualcomm has just officially announced its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus. It has become a custom for Qualcomm to announce a ‘Plus’ variant of its flagship SoC in Q2-Q3 every year. That is exactly what just happened. The Snapdragon 888 Plus is not a huge improvement over the...
SoftwareZDNet

Intel touts focus on HPC and AI with Sapphire Rapids to offer high bandwidth memory

Intel has used its 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) appearance to showcase its high-performance computing (HPC) portfolio, which has received a few tweaks. "The Holy Grail of HPC is to have a balanced system where you don't run into roadblocks," Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of high-performance computing at Intel, told media.