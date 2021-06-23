Patricia Lucille Davis Burgess, 87, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Raleigh, NC on December 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Tripp Glenn Davis and Hubert A. Davis, Sr. She graduated from East Carolina University and, in 1957, married the love of her life, Dewey and started their joint adventure. After raising four children, Pat spent most of her career as a technical and manuscript editor. Pat was an active member of Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church and her book club. Quick-witted with a spunky sense humor, she was a friend to every person she met. She is survived by her husband of 64-years, Peter “Dewey” Burgess; and was the loving mother of Jane Burgess, Susan Burgess, and Mary Palmer (Rob); and mother-in-law of Opal Burgess. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Melanie (Aaron), Rob, Elizabeth, Michael, Allyson, Timothy, Nina, and Karla; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Caitlin; a brother, Hubert Davis, Jr.; and her niece, Cindy and nephews, Dolph and Gray.In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Peter Dewey Burgess III. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church. The family invites all to wear any shade of blue, in honor of her memory. Pat loved all shades of blue. Masks are encouraged. The family will receive friends and relatives for refreshments following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.