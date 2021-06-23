Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, NC

Timothy Briggs

Daily Advance
 13 days ago

George Timothy “Tim” Briggs, 65, of 1833 US 158 East, died Monday, June 21, 2021 in his home. Tim was born in Suffolk, VA on November 5, 1955 and was the son of the late Hurley Briggs, Jr. and Ellen Lewis Craddock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Brinkley Briggs. The retired plant manager with J.W. Jones Lumber Co., he had retired after 20 years as a volunteer firefighter, serving for 16 years with the South Mills Fire Dept. where he attained the rank of Captain, and later for four years with the Sunbury Fire Dept. A member of Beulah Baptist Church in Sunbury, and New Lebanon Masonic Lodge #314 in South Mills, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and blacksmithing knives. Surviving are his children, daughter, Karen Banks (Tommy) of South Mills, step-daughter, Brianna O’Berry of Kitty Hawk, and sons, Michael Briggs of South Mills and Timmy Hedgepeth (Kimberly) of Eure; his brother, Billy Briggs (Nancy) of Sunbury; two grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Banks, both of South Mills; and his step-mother, Mary Ellen Briggs of Sunbury. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the Briggs Family Cemetery on Acorn Hill Road and will be conducted by the Rev. Greg Jernigan. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at Billy and Nancy’s home, 395 Acorn Hill Road, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the South Mills Fire Dept. (for the Junior Firefighters Program), P.O. Box 24, South Mills, NC 27976, or to the Sunbury Fire Dept., 149 Silver Springs Road, Sunbury, NC 27979. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

www.dailyadvance.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Mills, NC
City
Eure, NC
City
Gatesville, NC
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
City
Sunbury, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#The Briggs#J W Jones Lumber Co#The South Mills Fire Dept#The Sunbury Fire Dept#Beulah Baptist Church#Miller Funeral Home#P O Box 24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy