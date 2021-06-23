Timothy Briggs

George Timothy “Tim” Briggs, 65, of 1833 US 158 East, died Monday, June 21, 2021 in his home. Tim was born in Suffolk, VA on November 5, 1955 and was the son of the late Hurley Briggs, Jr. and Ellen Lewis Craddock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Brinkley Briggs. The retired plant manager with J.W. Jones Lumber Co., he had retired after 20 years as a volunteer firefighter, serving for 16 years with the South Mills Fire Dept. where he attained the rank of Captain, and later for four years with the Sunbury Fire Dept. A member of Beulah Baptist Church in Sunbury, and New Lebanon Masonic Lodge #314 in South Mills, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and blacksmithing knives. Surviving are his children, daughter, Karen Banks (Tommy) of South Mills, step-daughter, Brianna O’Berry of Kitty Hawk, and sons, Michael Briggs of South Mills and Timmy Hedgepeth (Kimberly) of Eure; his brother, Billy Briggs (Nancy) of Sunbury; two grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Banks, both of South Mills; and his step-mother, Mary Ellen Briggs of Sunbury. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the Briggs Family Cemetery on Acorn Hill Road and will be conducted by the Rev. Greg Jernigan. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at Billy and Nancy’s home, 395 Acorn Hill Road, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the South Mills Fire Dept. (for the Junior Firefighters Program), P.O. Box 24, South Mills, NC 27976, or to the Sunbury Fire Dept., 149 Silver Springs Road, Sunbury, NC 27979. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.