Holliston farm was a mainstay at Roslindale Farmers Market. It's no longer welcome

HOLLISTON — After being a mainstay at the Roslindale Farmers Market for 36 years, MacArthur Farm is no longer a vendor at the popular summer spot. In December, the vegetable farm was notified via letter by Roslindale Village Main Street, the organization in charge of the market, that it would no longer be welcome after failing an inspection in September that found it was too challenging to determine whether the farm had grown all of its produce.