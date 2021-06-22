Reflections

• A formation of a league of women voters in Arkansas City is being completed, following the meeting held Tuesday at the club rooms in the city building. At this time, Mrs. Cooper King, state organizer of Wichita, was present and helped in starting the club here. The officers selected Tuesday for the new organization are: Chairman, Miss Roxanna Oldroyd; vice chairman, Mrs. C.R. Spain; secretary, Mrs. Daisy Lamb, and treasurer, Mrs. J.N. McNabb. The purpose of this club is for the study of political questions by the women. Now that women get a vote throughout the country, there has been unanimous appeal from the women that they might learn the inner workings of politics.