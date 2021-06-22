Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas City, KS

Reflections

ctnewsonline.com
 16 days ago

• A formation of a league of women voters in Arkansas City is being completed, following the meeting held Tuesday at the club rooms in the city building. At this time, Mrs. Cooper King, state organizer of Wichita, was present and helped in starting the club here. The officers selected Tuesday for the new organization are: Chairman, Miss Roxanna Oldroyd; vice chairman, Mrs. C.R. Spain; secretary, Mrs. Daisy Lamb, and treasurer, Mrs. J.N. McNabb. The purpose of this club is for the study of political questions by the women. Now that women get a vote throughout the country, there has been unanimous appeal from the women that they might learn the inner workings of politics.

www.ctnewsonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Arkansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Winfield, KS
City
Udall, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
Arkansas City, KS
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflections#Traveler History#The Land Power#The Newman Motor Company#Arkalalah#Webster Engineering#Oxford#Babe Ruth Baseball#The Cowley County Fair#Ussa#First Christian Church#Katherine S Bakery#Mitchell Theaters#Grace Methodist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy