John Paul “J.P.” Pierce, 68, of Woodland Drive, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mr. Pierce was born in Bertie County on June 18, 1953 and was the son of the late Woodrow Carson and Clarine Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Rea Pierce; by sisters, Barbara Castelloe and Peggy Lawrence; and by brothers, Carson and Billy Pierce. Formerly employed as a delivery driver with Eastern Fuels, he later retired as a distributor with Lance Snack Foods. He was a member of Edenton First Assembly. Surviving are his children, Felicia Parrish (husband, Jay), and J.C. Pierce (wife, Amy), all of Edenton; and four grandchildren, John Paul Pierce, II (wife, Rayna), Trey Parrish (fiancé, Kailee), Jaycee Pierce, and Colby Parrish. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Randy Pierce. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at J.C. and Amy’s home, 2104 Bio-Comp Drive, Edenton. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .