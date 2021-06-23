Cancel
Environment

Rising greenhouse gases pose continued threat to Arctic ozone layer

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a race going on high in the atmosphere above the Arctic, and the ozone layer that protects Earth from damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation will lose the race if greenhouse gas emissions aren't reduced quickly enough. A new study from an international team of scientists, including University of Maryland...

www.eurekalert.org
#Greenhouse Gas#Ozone Layer#The Arctic#University Of Maryland#Umd#Polar And Marine Research#Nature Communications
