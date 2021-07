WASHINGTON — The 27-year-old construction worker who survived a harrowing building collapse in D.C. on Wednesday may never be able to walk again, according to his sister. Leidiane Guimaraes said her brother Leonardo Moreto is now paralyzed and unable to walk after he was trapped under a collapsed building for more than an hour and a half Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS crews said there were three separate layers on top of him and he had just eight inches to move.