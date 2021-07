It’s time to raid the summer garden. And it’s ripe for the pickin’. For those of you with gardens, I imagine you might have an abundance of zucchini and squash about now. This barley salad is a great way to use those vegetables for a light and cooling bowlful of summer. The nutty nuance of the barley supplies the backdrop for the best of summer vegetables – squash, zucchini, and cucumber. This is a lovely, delicate salad that packs a punch in both texture and flavor. You’ve got the crispness of the vegetables, the chewiness of the barley, and the creaminess of the dressing. In addition, you have the tartness of the vinegar, the nuttiness of the barley, and the vibrant, verdant, freshness of garden herbs.