PlayStation 5 Production Is Speeding Up, You Might Finally Be Able To Get One
The PlayStation 5 is set to become Sony's most successful console, assuming it can keep up with demand and actually provide the necessary supply. Fortunately, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed in a recent Sony Group shareholder meeting (thanks, ResetEra) that the company will be ramping up the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year, and predicts they'll be shifting over 22.6 million units per year. For context, hitting this number would ensure that PS5 sales reach becomes the largest in the history of PlayStation.www.gamingbible.co.uk