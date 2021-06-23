PlayStation 5 Production Is Speeding Up, You Might Finally Be Able To Get One

Earlier this year, Sony confirmed that it was closing a few of its older processes down, including the PSP Store. At the time, there was no plan in place to allow for games specifically designed to be played on the PSP to be preserved, which sparked an industry-wide (and community-wide) conversation about the preservation cycles in gaming. It looks like now, at least, the question of what will happen to those PSP-specific titles has been answered because Sony has confirmed that PlayStation players will still be able to purchase and play PSP content on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita.