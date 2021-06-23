Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation 5 Production Is Speeding Up, You Might Finally Be Able To Get One

By Ewan Moore
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 12 days ago

The PlayStation 5 is set to become Sony's most successful console, assuming it can keep up with demand and actually provide the necessary supply. Fortunately, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed in a recent Sony Group shareholder meeting (thanks, ResetEra) that the company will be ramping up the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year, and predicts they'll be shifting over 22.6 million units per year. For context, hitting this number would ensure that PS5 sales reach becomes the largest in the history of PlayStation.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
Community Policy
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

852
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation 5#Playstation 2#Sony Group#Resetera#Og#The Sega Dreamcast#Sega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesNME

PlayStation 5 console production is reportedly ramping up

Sony has reportedly confirmed it will start speeding up the production of PlayStation 5 consoles in order to achieve high sales. As reported by GamingBible, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed in a recent Sony Group shareholder meeting that the company will be accelerating the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Alpha Version of Battlefield 2042 Might Have Been Uploaded to PlayStation

EA Might have uploaded an Alpha Version of Battlefield 2042 to the PlayStation. After the reveal, EA has confirmed that there will be an alpha version of Battlefield 2042, including an open beta for pre-orders only. According to a recent Tweet by PlayStation Game Size, an account which analyzes and spots new uploads and notifies about it on Twitter, an Alpha version of Battlefield 2042 may have arrived at the PlayStation.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Housemarque acquired by Sony PlayStation — Bluepoint Games might be next

Sony announced today that Housemarque is joining the PlayStation Studios family. Several Housemarque titles developed in the last decade were published by Sony, so this acquisition isn't much of a surprise especially after Returnal's critical success on the PS5. Housemarque Managing Director, Ilari Kuittinen, detailed the acquisition in a PlayStation...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

PSP Store Closes Next Week, But Sony Will Still Sell PSP Games Through PS3 And PS Vita

Earlier this year, Sony confirmed that it was closing a few of its older processes down, including the PSP Store. At the time, there was no plan in place to allow for games specifically designed to be played on the PSP to be preserved, which sparked an industry-wide (and community-wide) conversation about the preservation cycles in gaming. It looks like now, at least, the question of what will happen to those PSP-specific titles has been answered because Sony has confirmed that PlayStation players will still be able to purchase and play PSP content on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Loses Netflix Support

It’s not surprising to see some platforms start losing out on features after successors have emerged into the marketplace. Normally, there is plenty of support for these platforms long after the release of their successors. This period not only gives players some more time with their platform without finding anything being removed but also time to make the necessary upgrade to the next-generation video game console platform. For those of you running the older Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will find that there is one popular service being discontinued.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

PlayStation Just Gave You A Reason To Pick Up Ghost Of Tsushima Again

Are you a fan of "Ghost of Tsushima?" If so, you're definitely not alone. Critics had loads of positive things to say about "Ghost of Tsushima," and it shattered a sales record for new Sony properties in its first weekend on the market. In a mere four months, it hit an even more impressive milestone, bringing in $5 million in sales. It didn't take long for sequel rumblings to begin, and while "Ghost of Tsushima 2" may not arrive anytime soon, fans might have a reason to pick up another copy of the first game in the meantime.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Digital PSP Games Are Here to Stay via PS3 and Vita Stores

Game company Sony Interactive Entertainment has clarified about the digital PSP games and what will happen to them. According to a post on the official website, SIE notified their customers that the PSP store has been shut down, but its digital games can still be accessed. It will not be via the closed store, but via another method.
Video GamesNME

The PSP store has closed but games appear online via PS3 and PS Vita

The PSP online marketplace closes today, but users can potentially still purchase games through a PS3 or PS Vita. Users will no longer be able to purchase games on their PSP directly or purchase DLC for those games. However, users will still have access to their download list, from which they can obtain any previously purchased game.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Indie developers deserve better than how PlayStation is treating them

Over the past week, several indie game makers have come out to criticize PlayStation for being difficult to work with. It all started when indie publisher Iain Garner of Neon Doctrine took to Twitter to detail his frustration with ‘Platform X,’ which was all but explicitly stated to be PlayStation.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Bend Studio’s New Game Will Apparently Have Multiplayer Elements

A job advertisement published by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Bend Studio seems to suggest that the developer’s upcoming title will include multiplayer. The vacancy for a Senior Network Programmer was originally advertised a month ago, but has only been picked up by internet sleuths now. Nevertheless, it provides some hints about the mystery project from the folks behind Days Gone and Syphon Filter.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PlayStation premieres a mini documentary on LGTBIQ + diversity in video games

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain (SIE Spain) has released a new mini documentary on the diversity of identities LGTBIQ + through videogame history, where gaming personalities like Melo Moreno and journalists recognized as Jen Herranz, Borja Pavón, Black, Laura Luna or Paula Croft, these last two, editors of this house, MeriStation, talk about the representation of this group in great titles and the evolution of this inclusion in the history of video games.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Pre-Order Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PS Store and Play the PS4 Game Today

Physical versions are also available to pre-order from select retailers, for those of you who want to own a boxed copy. Remember, if you’re planning to purchase the PS4 version, then you will need to pay an additional fee to upgrade to the PS5 edition at a later date – there is no free path available here, which is another unfortunate example of Sony nickel-and-diming its loyal fans.