An Iconic Military Shooter Free To Download And Keep Right Now

Next month, those with an active Amazon Prime membership are eligible to bag a bunch of free games and in-game digital content, so read on to learn more. As well as offering a free subscription on Twitch with a members-only crown chat badge and exclusive emotes, Prime Gaming allows members to claim a number of PC titles every month, and these are attached to their account permanently. Tidy. Plus, in-game goodies like weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades are up for grabs, so this is an offer that's not to be sniffed at. Last month, Battlefield 4 was given away for free to Prime Gaming members, ahead of the reveal of Battlefield 2042, acting as an excellent stepping stone for those who were intrigued by the sheer scale of the upcoming shooter.