Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

By Staff
koxe.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment Weekly confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White in a new live-action Disney film, an upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Marc Webb will direct the remake, which is described ‘as a new take on the...

www.koxe.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Film#Entertainment Weekly#West Side Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

New On Disney+ in July 2021

As we all make our way through the endless cavalcade of content filling up on screens, squaring our eyes and shortening our lifespans (presumably, we don’t know), it’s time we turn our attention to Disney+. The gargantuan media giant’s all-encompassing collection of films, new series and stunning originals has been dropping blockbuster releases at a near-daily rate, and we for one, can’t get enough. Marvel movies aside, Disney+ has a bevy of gnarly new shows to watch out for, and we want to make sure you don’t miss a second. This time around, it’s a boatload of shark content. From Shark Attack Files to When Sharks Attack to Shark Gangs to Playing With Sharks, Disney’s July content schedule is doing its best to make sure you never go into the water again. Anyways, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2021.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Amazon's Live-Action CINDERELLA Movie

Amazon has gone ahead and made their own live-action take on the classic fairytale Cinderella, and today we have our first look at it thanks to a teaser trailer that was released. Cinderella is described as “a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with....
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 16 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

It’s a whopper of a week when it comes to new arrivals on Disney Plus. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up 16 fresh titles, including the premiere of a brand-new Pixar series and the movie that Marvel fans have been waiting well over a year for. This week...
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in August!

Where has the summer gone? It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the beginning of summer with the release of Raya and the Last Dragon to all subscribers and the start of Marvel’s hit new series, Loki. Now, Disney has released its August lineup — which means no Loki and kids gearing up for school.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Tie The Knot In Secret – Pics!

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in secret? After some new pictures made their way to social media, many fans are convinced the lovebirds are indeed married!. The artists were caught on camera by the paparazzi while out and about in Santa Monica this past weekend and it appears that Gwen was sporting a wedding band on the same finger as her massive engagement ring!
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Newly Married? Gwen Stefani Steps Out With Blake Shelton Rocking A Diamond Band

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot already?. The lovebirds were spotted out and about on Saturday, June 12, in Santa Monica, Calif., with the former No Doubt frontwoman's 7-year-old son Apollo. However, all eyes were on the sparkling diamond band the 51-year-old wore on the same finger as her engagement ring, Page Six reported.
MoviesPopculture

'Willy Wonka' Star Shares Touching Gene Wilder Story on Film's 50th Anniversary

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, inspiring many of the film's stars to share their fond memories of working with the late Gene Wilder, who starred as the title character in the classic musical. Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt, recalled how Wilder made sure the older actors on the set looked after her after discovering her parents were not with her in Germany. Wilder died in August 2016 at 83.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 2 heads into the holiday weekend with a trio of new movies. If you forgot Mother's Day this year, you can watch Mother's Day (No. 7), the 2016 Garry Marshall film with a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and more in the latest forced holiday film that nobody asked for. If you're into mindless action, 2012's Underworld: Awakening (No. 5) and 2021's Dynasty Warriors (No. 9) will do the trick.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finally Gets Official Update

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news of Yellowstone returning for Season 4. After all, Season 3 of the hit show left fans dying to know what goes down next. Now, finally, Paramount threw out a bone to all the fans wanting to know what to expect and when to expect it. Plus, the teaser shared the first glimpses of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. So, when can fans expect to see more Yellowstone?
Moviesyounghollywood.com

4 Old Hollywood Classics That Deserve a Remake -- And Who Should Star In Them!

( © Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) During the 2021 Oscars, the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s remake of the West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler premiered. The official sneak peek of the upcoming movie made us realize that remakes can be tricky… but they can also be pretty great if done well. It is always exciting to see a new director’s spin on a classic with an entirely new cast!
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Ariana Grande Is Almost Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Ariana Grande is known for her signature high ponytail, but now, the 28-year-old pop star is trying out a new look. In a video posted to her Instagram, Grande showed off short hair that hits just above her shoulders and flips out at the bottom. She accompanied the new look with a fuzzy red-orange bucket hat. It's unclear how long she'll keep this style, but for now, take a look at Grande's short hair and the other rare instances in which she's shown off a different look.