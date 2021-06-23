Cancel
China Jan-May state-owned firms’ profits up 170% y/y – finance ministry

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Profits at China’s state-owned enterprises rose 170% to 1.79 trillion yuan ($276.18 billion) in the first five months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan...

