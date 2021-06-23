Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Death of 3-year-old Maine boy sparks police investigation

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tnBA_0acmSz6Q00

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The death of a Maine toddler has sparked a police investigation, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WGME and WMTW, Maine State Police learned of the toddler’s death about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a family member took the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy to Waldo County General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the news outlets reported.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on the boy but did not release his cause of death, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Stockton Springs, ME
Stockton Springs, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Maine State Police#Wmtw#Wgme#Wmtw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old killed in Dayton homicide early Monday morning

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a homicide early Monday morning, according to a Dayton police report. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kipling Drive. We’re working to learn more, and this story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Kettering, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Kettering police seek help identifying theft suspects

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two theft suspects. Police said a man and a woman are accused of misusing credit cards and theft. The couple were seen driving a black vehicle. Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle they were driving...
Bath Township, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

3-vehicle crash reported in Bath Twp.

BATH TWP., Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 4 near Bath Road Monday morning. The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. and caused State Route 4 to be temporarily shut down. Vehicles were finally allowed to travel through using the left lane. All lanes have now opened to traffic.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WHIO Dayton

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Darke County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

3 injured in collision in Darke County near Arcanum

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon and left three people injured. The crash happened around 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 503. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation...
Georgia StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Golf pro, 2 others found dead after shooting at Georgia country club, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a triple homicide that claimed the life of golf professional Gene Siller and two others Saturday afternoon at a country club in Cobb County, according to WSB-TV. Siller was found dead Saturday at the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw after a man drove onto the course in a pickup truck, according to WSB and The New York Times.
Miami, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure.