Signage as part of new wayfinding system to be installed in downtown Lafayette

Signage in downtown Lafayette and other areas will be installed in the coming months as part of a wayfinding plan to direct people to locations around the city. The Route Lafayette project, which began a couple of years ago, will involve totems 21 inches wide that will stand over 7 feet tall being installed for directions and other informational purposes. With language in both French and English, the signs will also include maps and icons to denote locations and make it easier to interpret.