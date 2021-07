Cognitive Productivity Automation or CPA solutions focus on increasing user output while working with existing processes and software. For professional services providers relying on well-paid knowledge workers who have problem-solving and critical-thinking skills and can function independently, higher productivity leads directly to increased profitability. That’s why these organizations are always looking for effective productivity solutions that knowledge workers will actually use. The best of these solutions not only reduce the inefficiencies associated with administrative tasks, but also provide increased value to clients, mitigate compliance risk, and help generate data-based institutional knowledge across the organization.