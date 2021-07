Here is your weekly music roundup. Read on for stuff to look forward to, new local songs, and shows happening this week. Resound is bringing the legendary punk rock band the Descendents to San Antonio after a solid 35 years without descending upon the city. Why should you care? There’s a good chance some of your favorite pop-punk and emo bands have taken angst-riddled notes from them. The Menzingers, another punk-rock powerhouse out of Pennsylvania, are also set to take the stage. Tickets for this August 14 Paper Tiger show go on sale Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m.