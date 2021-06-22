When You Want Tacos but Feel Guilty About that Cauliflower Wasting Away in the Fridge, Make These
Much like noted taco enthusiast LeBron James, we enjoy ourselves a Taco Tuesday. Taco Wednesday through Monday aren’t bad either. And while we love to go out and support our local taqueros and taqueras who offer plant-based options, sometimes you want to whip up something at home. Maybe you even want to make something a little healthier than the usual late-night soyrizo order. When that feeling hits, this cauliflower taco recipe is just the thing. Its star ingredient, cauliflower, a cruciferous vegetable, is low in carbs, fibrous, and rich in folate and vitamins C, E and K – that means it’ll keep you full on a limited number of calories while still packing a hefty nutritional punch. Don’t skip the crema – it’s made with avocado, famously nutritious and rich in heart-healthy fats.www.vegetariantimes.com