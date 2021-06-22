Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

When You Want Tacos but Feel Guilty About that Cauliflower Wasting Away in the Fridge, Make These

By Marianne Wren
Vegetarian Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like noted taco enthusiast LeBron James, we enjoy ourselves a Taco Tuesday. Taco Wednesday through Monday aren’t bad either. And while we love to go out and support our local taqueros and taqueras who offer plant-based options, sometimes you want to whip up something at home. Maybe you even want to make something a little healthier than the usual late-night soyrizo order. When that feeling hits, this cauliflower taco recipe is just the thing. Its star ingredient, cauliflower, a cruciferous vegetable, is low in carbs, fibrous, and rich in folate and vitamins C, E and K – that means it’ll keep you full on a limited number of calories while still packing a hefty nutritional punch. Don’t skip the crema – it’s made with avocado, famously nutritious and rich in heart-healthy fats.

www.vegetariantimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Corn Tortillas#Taco Tuesday#Vitamins C#Food Drink#Related Recipes#Monterey Jack#Preparation Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

8 Secrets Taco Bell Doesn't Want You to Know

Fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell are often handing food out of a drive-thru window to people who have no idea what goes on behind closed doors. Ever wondered what really is going on behind the scenes?. Well, you're in luck. Taco Bell employees have taken to social media to talk...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
Recipesspoonuniversity.com

How & Why You Should Cook With Cauliflower

My mother used to make breaded cauliflower for me and my siblings growing up. I loved the breadcrumbs she used, so I would only eat the parts that were covered in them. One time, my mother saw me leave some cauliflower scraps on my plate and asked why I left them. I responded that I only like cauliflower when covered with breadcrumbs!
Recipestasty.co

Recipes For When You Feel Like Challenging Yourself

Is the kitchen your happy place? Well, we're about to make your happy place your paradise! Ditch your tried-and-tested, easy recipes and challenge yourself with these exciting, one-of-a-kind dishes! From a Braised Pork Belly Adobo to an Earl Grey Blackberry Cake, you have a range of recipes to try your masterful hand at. So, what are you waiting for? Go cook up a storm! Your kitchen is calling.
RecipesFood52

The Only Roasted Cauliflower I Want

Roasted cauliflower is one of those side dishes that, for many, sounds like a yawn. But guess what? Roasted cauliflower absolutely doesn’t have to be boring. With a little help from garlic, red pepper flakes, vinegar, and golden raisins, you’ll transform those pale florets into a restaurant-quality vegetable dish—from the comfort of your own kitchen. (Much as I love when someone else prepares vegetables for me, it’s just as delightful to not pay $14 to make cauliflower taste exciting.) I’ll just say it: This garlicky, spicy, tangy-sweet dish is so good, it may ruin you for all other bleh-dry-spiced-roasted cauliflower recipes. It’s the only roasted cauliflower I want.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Why you should be making your own taco seasoning blend

When I was growing up, our family life centered around the kitchen table, even during the leanest of economic times. Except for the short periods when Dad worked nights, we ate dinner together almost nightly. I remember many days after school helping Mom prepare the evening meal. The food served at our table ranged from Mexican or Italian to standard American fare. Mom made humble meals like fresh homemade flour tortillas served simply with beans and rice or stuffed with Mexican picadillo and pan-fried for hearty empanadas. Some nights it was chicken cacciatore, meatloaf with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings when the weather was chilly.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What You Need To Know About Taco Bell's 'New' Grande Crunchwrap

When Taco Bell makes an announcement, fans everywhere get excited. And this latest announcement is one for the books — Taco Bell is officially bringing back its Triple Double Crunchwrap. However, the new menu item is also getting a new name. It will now be called the Grande Crunchwrap. This fan-favorite first hit the menu in 2016, as Brand Eating notes, and has made return appearances through the years.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Make These No-Cook Recipes Ahead of Time and Dinner Will Be Ready When You Want It

Light, bright, and refreshing, no-cook recipes hit all the right notes you want for summer cooking without adding to the heat or much preparation at all. What's more, these no-cook recipes have a make-ahead component, meaning they are the type of dishes that can be ready to go in the refrigerator for those days when you need a quick and easy meal. Plus, they travel well to summer gatherings, too. No oven, no stovetop, no grill: With fresh and thoughtfully selected ingredients and a make-ahead mentality, these filling and delicious no-cook dishes come to life in your own kitchen.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Panna Cotta Cake Recipe

This panna cotta cake is so rich, creamy, and very delicious! Plus, it is very easy to make it! Surprise your family or friends with this unconventional, enrich panna cotta cake for the weekend – they will love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 230 grams digestive...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Chicken Bites with Asparagus

Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Chicken Bites with Asparagus – Ready for a new chicken dinner winner? Say hello to these ridiculously easy baked chicken bites: a saucy little nugget of tender roasted chicken baked along with crisp asparagus! With so much flavor and so easy to throw together, these oven-baked chicken bites are quick to make and don’t require any frying. The chicken bites are so juicy, tender, and delicious you’ll eat them hot right off the baking dish. You can make this gluten-free, low-carb and Keto-friendly chicken dinner tonight in about 30 minutes. Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

How to make ketchup, mayo, mustard and salsa macha for summer

Early summer proves the perfect time to cook a batch of homemade tomato ketchup, whirl up fresh mayonnaise and enhance everything with fresh herbs. This summer, I am customizing my condiment selection to keep the weekly burgers (meat, poultry and veg variations) interesting. These jars of goodness also will be useful in salads made from grilled chicken or hard-boiled eggs destined for backyard picnics or lakefront lunches.
RecipesNews 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Vegan mac & cheese

We learn the secret to making a delicious, plant-based version of the American classic - mac and cheese - with some help from Rene Johnson, the owner of Blackberry Soul Fine Catering. RECIPE:. Cheese Sauce. ½ vegan butter. ¼ cup flour. 1 cup vegan milk. ½ salt. ¼ teaspoon smoked...
Recipesvegkitchen.com

Best Vegan Potato Salad Recipes

Potato salad is perfect for both summer barbecues and as winter comfort food. Basically, you just can't go wrong with potato salad! However, potato salads often contain eggs, making it hard for vegans to enjoy. That's why I created this list of the best vegan potato salad recipes. Enjoy!. Best...
Recipesrecipes.net

Chipotle Chicken with Pineapple Salsa Recipe

Tender chicken breasts are marinated in Chipotle pepper, maple syrup, and lime juice, for a flavorful grilled dish that’s topped with pineapple salsa. Add chicken, 3 tablespoons of lime juice, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, adobo sauce, peppers, olive oil, and ½ teaspoon of salt to a large ziplock baggie.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

14 Black Bean Recipes That Use Canned Black Beans

All you need is a can of black beans (order them here!) and a few other ingredients to make these 14 creative and delicious black beans recipes. From chili to soup, making dinner with your canned black beans couldn't be any easier. Most of these recipes take less than 30 minutes start-to-finish, making them perfect for your weeknight meals.
Recipesrecipes.net

Spinach Puffs Recipe

You can never go wrong with buttery spinach puffs for a tasty snack! They’re made from puff pastry filled with cream cheese and spinach for a yummy bite. Spray 9 cups in a muffin pan with cooking spray. Microwave the cream cheese 10 seconds at a time until it’s soft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy