Clinic Aims To Prevent Health Issues Brought On By Extreme Weather Disasters

By Public Editor
NPR
 12 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The increasing number of extreme weather disasters can cause major disruption for health clinics, putting their patients at risk. Researchers are looking at how clinics can better prepare.

www.npr.org
Miami-dade County, FLusf.edu

Health Effects of Extreme Heat Underscore Equity Gap

In May, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava appointed a chief heat officer. The position is the first of its kind statewide and nationally. Levine Cava says the role was created due to the rising heat index and its disproportionately adverse effects on marginalized communities in South Florida. The rising...
Sheboygan, WIPost-Crescent

With help from an anonymous donor, Rogers Behavioral Health opens new outpatient clinic in Sheboygan to treat people's mental health issues

SHEBOYGAN - People in and around Sheboygan who need mental health help have a new option in Rogers Behavioral Health, which opened an outpatient clinic in the city Monday. The clinic fills a critical need for treatment for people with moderate to severe mental health issues in Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Fond du Lac, said clinical director David Jacobi.
Healthsoutheastagnet.com

Preventing Serious Health Issues from Chicken Coop Dust

How chicken coop dust could be harmful to your health. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Chicken coop dust, also known as poultry dust, is a mixture of bedding material, chicken droppings, bird feed, and other components that are naturally found within your chicken’s housing area. Although it is admittedly tough to avoid, chicken coop dust can have major health consequences if you aren’t careful.
Environmentrocketcitynow.com

Extreme Weather Events Becoming More Common

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Our atmosphere is changing. There's really no denying that fact. Our atmosphere is warming and that's evidenced by rising seasonal and yearly temperatures not just across the country, but around the world. Our warming atmosphere has some side effects. One of the biggest is more extreme weather events.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo Clinic Health System launches mobile health clinic

A significant portion of those who've had COVID-19 are still suffering, said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy. The Mankato School Board voted to end the district's mask mandate Monday. Coronavirus. Latino communities still in need of COVID-19 vaccines. Updated: 19 hours...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Mental Health Shapes Recovery After a Disaster

Survivors of natural disasters are at risk for a variety of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety disorders and PTSD. People with mental illnesses are more likely to experience chronic, high levels of posttraumatic stress after a disaster, a study shows. Individuals with mental illnesses and vulnerable populations may...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Health Focus: Preventing or Alleviating Type 2 Diabetes

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Diabetes mellitus 2, also known as type 2 Diabetes, is an impairment of the way the body regulates and uses sugar, or glucose as fuel. Sanford Health Dr. Tommy Erickson says there’s a common misconception that type 2 Diabetes is caused by high-blood sugar. But that’s just a side effect of the condition.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Extreme weather can be a trigger for migraines

Does the heat and humidity of summer trigger your migraine? If so, you aren't alone. Some people who have migraines appear to be more sensitive to changes in the weather. So how and why does summer weather sometimes trigger these headaches?. "That is a great question," says Dr. Rashmi Halker...
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Local mobile clinic aims to bring awareness to addiction

As the president of the Recovery Mobile Clinic, Jordana Latozas says “it is always a good day to save a life.”. The entity she serves is a mobile addiction, healthcare and COVID-19 vaccine clinic serving Clarkston and the surrounding areas, hoping to expand exposure and awareness of the service for mental health, addiction, and other post-pandemic concerns.
Diseases & TreatmentsPost-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Preventing heart disease. A personal approach

For decades, cardiologists have known that risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes increase your chances of having a heart attack. More recently, studies have revealed additional clues that doctors can use to more accurately assess risk on an individual basis. "I think the future of...
Healthmomblogsociety.com

Prevent Oral Health Issues With These Dental Care Tips

When you catch a glimpse of your smile in a mirror or photo, are you happy with what you see? If you’re like many people, you might not be. Studies have shown that as many as one-third of Americans feel self-conscious about how their smile looks. Around 50% of people have untagged themselves from a picture because of how their smile looks.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

Embedding Preventative Mental Health Care In The Workplace

As more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, life this summer is being described as getting back to “normal.” This, of course, comes with the lowering of preventative measures that were designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 – which many consider a great relief. At the same time, the mental health of working Americans is far from what should be considered “normal.” Employees are anxious about returning to work in the office, they are unable to focus, and young employees especially are facing high levels of stress and burnout. While we may be starting to let down our guard in preventing the virus, now is the time to raise it when it comes to preventing the “spread” of serious mental health conditions like substance abuse, sleep disorders, PTS, social anxiety or clinical depression.
ReligionDaily Commercial

Chaps Tent: Preventing suicide should be the aim of everyone

Here’s a subject you probably don’t see covered in a devotional piece such as my weekly Chaps Tent: Suicide, or Suicide Prevention. I touched on the subject about a year and half ago. What sparked my interest again, was a recent remark that a coffee buddy told me the other morning. Another friend, who has been having some significant medical problems remarked to a caregiver, off-the-cuff, something to the effect, that life is no longer worth living, which the caregiver immediately recognized as a real threat.
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: preventing kidney stones

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My father has had dozens of kidney stones in recent years. I have had a kidney stone once. Are kidney stones genetic? I'm wondering if I will follow in his path and if there is anything I can do to prevent kidney stones. ANSWER: Heredity plays a...
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Extreme Heat: Code Red issued in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA)—Baltimore City health officials have declared a ‘Code Red’ for Tuesday and Wednesday, the first extreme heat alert of the season. Temperatures are expected to rise and the heat index is forecasted to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. “Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United...