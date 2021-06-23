Cancel
Rockies take 3-game slide into matchup with Mariners

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies (30-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-36, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (5-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-6, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 24-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .354.

The Rockies have gone 5-28 away from home. Colorado ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Paul Sewald earned his fourth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Tyler Kinley registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 84 hits and is batting .307.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), German Marquez: (cramps), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

