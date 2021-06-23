Cancel
MLB

White Sox look to end 5-game losing streak against Pirates

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Chicago White Sox (43-30, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +143, White Sox -163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 16-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 12, averaging one every 20.7 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 16-18 away from home. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. David Bednar earned his first victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Garrett Crochet took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 38 RBIs and is batting .298.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

White Sox: Jose Ruiz: (knee), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

