Astros visit Baltimore, look to build on Greinke’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Houston Astros (45-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-50, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .86 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +170, Astros -200; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zack Greinke. Greinke threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 12-25 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 19-15 on the road. Houston has hit 96 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Jose Altuve leads the club with 16, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke notched his eighth victory and Myles Straw went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Jorge Lopez registered his ninth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 34 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 31 extra base hits and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .209 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Astros: 9-1, .303 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (health protocols), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

