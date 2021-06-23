Cancel
Velasquez expected to start for Philadelphia against Washington

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Washington Nationals (34-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Nationals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Wednesday.

The Phillies are 17-18 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .379.

The Nationals are 13-14 against NL East Division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .309.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Max Scherzer earned his sixth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-5 for Washington. Zack Wheeler took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 16 home runs and is batting .241.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 18 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 8-2, .279 batting average, 1.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

