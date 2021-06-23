Giants visit the Angels after DeSclafani’s solid performance

San Francisco Giants (47-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-37, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.51 ERA, .76 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -103, Giants -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 21-18 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Giants are 23-16 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his eighth victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Andrew Heaney registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 23 home runs and is batting .264.

Posey leads the Giants with 58 hits and is batting .328.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .298 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.