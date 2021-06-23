Cancel
Giants visit the Angels after DeSclafani’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

San Francisco Giants (47-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-37, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.51 ERA, .76 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -103, Giants -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 21-18 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Giants are 23-16 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his eighth victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Andrew Heaney registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 23 home runs and is batting .264.

Posey leads the Giants with 58 hits and is batting .328.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .298 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

