Boston’s Martinez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Boston Red Sox (44-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (43-31, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -148, Red Sox +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 19-11 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .372.

The Red Sox have gone 18-8 against division opponents. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .323.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Darwinzon Hernandez secured his second victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Pete Fairbanks took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .226.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 41 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (shin), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

