Marlins host the Blue Jays following Alcantara’s solid showing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (36-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-41, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 1.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara threw eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits with three strikeouts against Toronto.

The Marlins are 16-15 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .368 this season. Lewin Diaz leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Blue Jays are 23-19 in road games. Toronto has hit 107 home runs this season, second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 23, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza notched his second victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Toronto. Yimi Garcia took his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 16 home runs and is batting .212.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and is batting .340.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

