Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Smith expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Brewers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers (41-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 1.94 ERA, .76 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +157, Brewers -182; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 12-23 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Pavin Smith with a mark of .329.

The Brewers have gone 21-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Freddy Peralta earned his seventh victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zac Gallen took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 41 RBIs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .213 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
266K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Brett Anderson
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Brewers 182#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with...
MLBFOX Sports

Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday. The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers place 2B Kolten Wong on 10-day IL with calf tightness

Prior to Friday night’s game, the Brewers announced that they have placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day injured list due to left calf tightness. With right-hander Alec Bettinger also optioned to Triple-A, infielder Pablo Reyes and lefty Hoby Milner were called up from Triple-A to fill the two open roster spots.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Omar Narvaez's 5-hit day helps Brewers rout Pirates

Omar Narvaez had a career-high five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson drove in four more Saturday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blast the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-2 for their 11th straight win. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (3-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

PHOENIX — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick in Diamondbacks' Saturday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Giants starter Sammy Long. Our models project Reddick for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (51-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ bullpen falters late in loss to the Giants

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen couldn’t hold on to a tight lead after a short outing by starting pitching on a soggy Saturday night at Chase Field and dropped game three of their four-game series versus the San Francisco Giants 6-5. The D-backs’ bullpen ERA is the third worst in the majors. They also have the fewest saves of any team.
MLBFOX Sports

Morton expected to start as Atlanta hosts New York

LINE: Braves -161, Mets +140; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday. The Braves are 17-20 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 109 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 21, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Market Heating Up

The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade pieces has been second baseman Adam Frazier. His market looks to be heating up. The likely places for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier to land are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are struggling, sitting at 41-39. They are nine games out in the division and five in the wild card. They need to start playing better, but their owner Hal Steinbrenner has said they won’t sell. With their offensive woes this year and need of a left handed bat, they make sense.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-36, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234;...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rodriguez expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (40-36, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-31, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.33 ERA, .85 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +138, Yankees -158;...
MLBFOX Sports

Thompson expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (36-37, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-43, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-2, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) LINE: Marlins +102, Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBYardbarker

Will Smith has finally started pitching like the guy Atlanta fans expected

Will Smith didn’t have the best start to his Braves career; after battling COVID-19 before getting off to a slow start in a shortened 2020 season, Atlanta fans were feeling a little bit of buyer’s remorse when he got off to another slow start in 2021. Smith finished 2020 with a 4.50 ERA over 16 innings and didn’t record a single save. His FIP was also pretty worrisome, sitting at a massive 7.38. Relief pitchers typically don’t get huge contracts as Smith did, so his three-year, $40 million deal was in danger of becoming an albatross very soon. Thankfully, at least for now, he has finally started holding up his end of the bargain. Take a look at his last seven appearances.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wheeler expected to start as Phillies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-34, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.20 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego will square off on...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Mets

New York Mets (41-36, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (41-39, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will square...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cobb expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (27-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-10, 5.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Stripling expected to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-35, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-38, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -118, Rays +100;...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Irvin expected to start as Oakland hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (52-31, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-36, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -131, Red Sox +114; over/under...