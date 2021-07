Belle, the animated film by the Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda will world premiere during the 74th Festival de Cannes in the Cannes Premiere section, it was announced today. Cannes Premiere, a new section this year, is designed to give returning Cannes favorites and auteurs a place to screen new work outside of the competition at the Debussy theater. Thierry Frémaux, artistic director and general delegate of the festival, describes this new segment of the program as “films that could have been a part of the official competition,” adding, “We didn’t want them to screen anywhere else.” Among those films also include Andrea Arnold’s Cow, Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane by Charlotte, Kornél Mundruczo’s Evolution and Hong Sang-soo’s In Front of Your Face.