Campaign for school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain One Nation anthem backed by Government

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren across the country are being urged by the government to sing a song celebrating “strong Britain, great nation”. British schoolchildren are being asked by the government to sing a patriotic song to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June. Written by schoolchildren from Bradford in Yorkshire, the...

www.classicfm.com
Shropshire Star

POLL: Should schoolchildren sing patriotic new anthem?

Schoolchildren across the country are set to celebrate 'One Britain One Nation Day' this week by singing a patriotic song. On Friday at 10am, as part of a Government-backed campaign, youngsters will sing an anthem penned by children from Bradford, which features the lyrics: "We are Britain and we have one dream - to unite all people in one great team."
The Independent

UK government roasted for encouraging schoolchildren to celebrate ‘One Britain One Nation’ day

This Friday, the UK government wants every schoolchild to sing a song called “Strong Britain” as part of celebrations for ‘One Britain One Nation’ (OBON) day.According to a tweet from the Department of Education, the day is for children to learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.” We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.#OBONDAY21 @1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021The campaign, led by former policeman Kash Singh, says on...
The Independent

As a teacher, I can’t support this ‘One Britain One Nation’ nonsense

Rows of adorable, smiley school children; images of happily diverse folk doing lovely, wholesome things; a song that is supposed to celebrate tolerance and pride. How could anyone suggest that the Department of Education’s invitation to schools to participate in One Britain One Nation Day (and to sing the One Britain One Nation song) has sinister overtones?Well, there’s the hypocrisy for starters. Woe betide educators ever discuss “white privilege”, or the murky history of slavery and its entanglement with building modern Britain. But a bit of cheerful nationalism? Apparently, this is the kind of political bias that does belong in...
The Independent

UK government wants every child to sing a bizarre ‘Strong Britain’ song on on Friday

This Friday, the UK government wants every schoolchild to sing a bizarre ‘Strong Britain’ song as part of One Britain One Nation (OBON) day.According to a tweet from the Department of Education the day is for children to learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.” To push the message, they have also created a “Strong Britain” song they want children to sing that day.And frankly, it’s rather bizarre.We are Britain, and we have one dream, To unite all people in one great team. Strong Britain, Great Nation Strong Britain, Great Nation Strong Britain, Great NationStrong Britain,...
The Guardian

Education department challenged over support for One Britain One Nation day

The government has been criticised on social media after supporting a campaign encouraging schoolchildren to commemorate “One Britain One Nation” day on Friday. A tweet from the Department for Education said it was encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate the day and featured a link to onebritainonenation.com website. The...
BBC

Government encourages schools to host 'One Britain' events

The UK government has encouraged schools to hold a celebratory day this Friday aiming to instil pride in Britishness. One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day, at which children are encouraged to sing a patriotic song, is being promoted by retired police officer Kash Singh. His campaign says it wants to...
kentlive.news

One Britain One Nation Day - why the government has been quick to back campaign

The UK government has officially endorsed the celebration of June 25 as One Britain, One Nation (OBON) Day. Part of a campaign to promote British patriotism, the day is a long-standing endeavour that a few months ago barely anyone outside a group of schools in West Yorkshire had heard of. Yet it has since garnered celebrity support, been discussed in parliament and now gone viral.
The Independent

UK national anthem: How it started and why we’re still singing it

“God Save the Queen” will ring out across Wembley Stadium in northwest London once more on Tuesday as England take on arch-rivals Germany in their hugely-anticipated Euro 2020 second round clash.The song was adopted as the UK and Commonwealth’s national anthem in September 1745 during the reign of George III, a year after its lyrics appeared in print for the first time in The Gentleman’s Magazine and its music was set down in ink in the pages of the Thesaurus Musicus anthology at a time when the spectre of Bonnie Prince Charlie loomed, threatening to reclaim the thrones of...
Daily Mail

