Campaign for school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain One Nation anthem backed by Government

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Most legal restrictions will be scrapped in the final stage of England's lockdown easing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Face masks will no longer be legally required, 1m-plus social distancing will end and all businesses will be able to reopen - including nightclubs. Limits on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed, and work-from-home guidance abolished. In a Downing Street briefing, the PM said ministers would decide next Monday whether the final step would happen as planned on 19 July. He also stressed that the pandemic was "far from over". Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules. The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August. On Monday, Wales's health minister said the nation was going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus.