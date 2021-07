Twins first baseman Miguel Sano didn't start the game, but he finished it with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 12th inning lead Minnesota past the Cincinnati Reds 7-5. Sano entered the game in the 8th inning as a pinch runner for pinch hitter Josh Donaldson. The Twins took a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Reds tied the game with three runs in the fourth inning. It remained tied until the tenth inning when Cincy scored twice in the top half. The Twins tied it in the bottom of the tenth inning, scoring for the first time since the second inning. That set up Sano's heroics in the 12th inning. Matt Shoemaker notched the win after tossing two scoreless innings of relief. The Twins got some bad news when Byron Buxton was diagnosed with a broken hand after being hit with a pitch in the fourth inning. He could miss up to 40 games. The Twins have won five straight games for the first time this season, while Cincinnati has dropped five straight. Last night's game was the longest game of the season in Major League Baseball at five-hours and 14-minutes. The second and final game of the interleague series is today at 12:10 P-M, pre-game at 11:30 on the Fan.