Maezie A. Schwab, 87, of Yorktown, went to be with her Lord on June 19, 2021. She was born June 22, 1933, in San Antonio to the late Eva Nell Robertson. She was adopted by John G. and Mae A. Kerlick in 1936 and moved to Yorktown, Texas. She and her new family, aunts, uncles and cousins enjoyed a very close bond, most of the aunts and uncles living on the same street which made it very nice for the cousins to become best friends and spend a lot of time with each other.