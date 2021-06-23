UK PR agency Organic appoints head of television (exclusive)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Vitec Group PLC - Richmond, West London-based photography and video products maker - Says recovery stronger than anticipated and ends May with record order book. As a result, expects adjusted pretax profit for first half to be not less than GBP19.0 million, though this will still be down from GBP23.5 million a year ago. "For 2021, despite uncertainty around the impact of electronic component and raw material shortages, the board now expects adjusted pretax profit for 2021 will be materially above current market expectations," it says, noting company-compiled consensus for the year sees profit at GBP35.6 million.