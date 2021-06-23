Cancel
UK PR agency Organic appoints head of television (exclusive)

By Orlando Parfitt
Screendaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon and LA-based publicity agency Organic has hired former Channel 4 executive Ryan Davies to the newly created role of head of television, as part of a new-look leadership team. Most recently Davies worked as an independent consultant, where he managed the publicity campaigns for Russell T Davies’ It’s A...

