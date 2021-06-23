'Take it seriously': After 3 suicides in 3 years, Dover parents, schools speak out

DOVER — Dover High School junior Andre Schaeffer, 16, was the third member of his Class of 2022 to die by suicide within the last three years. Schaeffer’s mother, Tonya Ames, said the last two months leading up to her son’s death were some of the happiest memories they had made in a long time. He got his driver’s license, one of his cheerleading teams went to Florida for a competition and won first place and he had just tried out for the next season at his cheer gym. Those plans were shattered when Ames received the call her son had attempted suicide June 7, later succumbing to his injuries after five days in the hospital.