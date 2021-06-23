Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Temperatures bouncing back after chilly start Wednesday

By Stephanie Allison
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1vkv_0acmPr0P00

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful conditions to get outside over the next few days, grab the sunscreen the UV index will be high.

Temperatures slowly warm up each day, Thursday highs will return to average reaching the low 80s.

We will stay comfortable through Friday.

This weekend will feel more like summer, there will be an uptick in the humidity on both days, and highs will reach the mid-80s.

A chance of a few showers is possible late Saturday and a chance of a few isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Bouncing Back#Uv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.
NHLPosted by
CNN

NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead at 24 from apparent head injury

(CNN) — Matiss Kivlenieks, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a private party in Novi, Michigan, which led to a fall, according to Novi Police Department Lieutenant Jason Meier. Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched for...