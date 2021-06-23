Temperatures bouncing back after chilly start Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful conditions to get outside over the next few days, grab the sunscreen the UV index will be high.

Temperatures slowly warm up each day, Thursday highs will return to average reaching the low 80s.

We will stay comfortable through Friday.

This weekend will feel more like summer, there will be an uptick in the humidity on both days, and highs will reach the mid-80s.

A chance of a few showers is possible late Saturday and a chance of a few isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

